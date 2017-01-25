Bloggytown

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Artist Guy Harvey is building a luxury trailer park in Tarpon Springs

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ELITE RESORTS/GUY HARVEY OUTPOST
  • Photo via Elite Resorts/Guy Harvey Outpost
Guy Harvey, a Florida-based artist and creator of every dad's favorite shirt, will soon open a new luxury trailer park in Tarpon Springs.

The 66-acre Guy Harvey Outpost Club & Resort, which is actually a partnership between Guy Harvey Outpost and Elite Resorts, will include 70 loft-style "boutique" cottages and 270 paved driveways.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the park will also include a clubhouse, pool, bike path and nature discovery center, which Guy Harvey Outposts says will give guests the opportunity to experience all the "outdoor hospitality" they are looking for from a Florida RV park.

Construction on the resort will break ground this summer, and sales begin in March. The 400- to 500-square-foot cottages are expected to start at $250,000, and the 3,200-square-foot RV lots will start at $150,000.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ELITE RESORTS/GUY HARVEY OUTPOST
  • Photo via Elite Resorts/Guy Harvey Outpost

