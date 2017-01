click to enlarge

"Sweet Jesus, that's smooth." Mellow mastermind, adult contemporary hitmaker and "yacht rock" legend Christoper Cross has announced an Orlando show as part of a nationwide jaunt this spring. Best known for "Sailing," the Texas musician and multiple Grammy winner has been going strong for nearly forty years.Christopher Cross is set to play the Plaza Live on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. for $49.50 - $89.50.