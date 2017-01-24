Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Turnbuckle Tuesdays celebrates one-year anniversary with a free Golden Pelicans show
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 3:51 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando Weekly
Celebrate the one-year anniversary
of the Total Punk-helmed Turnbuckle Tuesdays nights with a free show from their in-house band
Golden Pelicans.
Spirits should be high as tonight doubles as an unofficial release party for the Pelicans' long overdue 7" on Jack White's Third Man Records
.
Turnbuckle Tuesdays starts tonight at 10 p.m. at Will’s Pub after the Lara Hope and the Arktones show
.
Admission is free.
Tags: Golden Pelicans, Turnbuckle Tuesday, Total Punk, Punk, Garage, Third Man, Image