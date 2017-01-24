The Heard

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Turnbuckle Tuesdays celebrates one-year anniversary with a free Golden Pelicans show

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando Weekly
Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Total Punk-helmed Turnbuckle Tuesdays nights with a free show from their in-house band Golden Pelicans.

Spirits should be high as tonight doubles as an unofficial release party for the Pelicans' long overdue 7" on Jack White's Third Man Records.

Turnbuckle Tuesdays starts tonight at 10 p.m. at Will’s Pub after the Lara Hope and the Arktones show.

Admission is free.

