Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Let Iron Chef Morimoto personally serve you sushi at the "Momakase" dinner this February

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge Iron Chef Morimoto serves a guest at the last "Momakase" dinner. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PATINA GROUP
  • Photo courtesy of Patina Group
  • Iron Chef Morimoto serves a guest at the last "Momakase" dinner.
If you're like me, you can count on one hand the number times you've been to a celebrity chef's restaurant and they've actually been there. To make up for all those times, you can easily fork over $250 to have an Iron Chef personally hand you your meal.

For one night only, on Feb. 7, Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs has brought back its hugely popular "Momakase" dinner with Masaharu Morimoto for a traditional-with-a-twist omakase dinner — no menu, chef's whim — prepared right in front of your face. The multi-course meal takes place at the 14-seat sushi bar and will feature fresh fish from Japan and Florida.

The $250 price tag doesn't include tax or gratuity, and a $75 deposit is required when booking. A beverage pairing can be added for an additional cost as well.

The restaurant always serves a traditional omakase with one of the sushi chefs on staff for $150, if you can't make it to Morimoto's appearance.

Morimoto Asia
1600 Buena Vista Dr.
407-939-6686
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/disney-springs/morimoto-asia/

