Jason Chin to open Reyes Mezcaleria in former Citrus space

, Citrus Restaurant will close Saturday, Jan. 28, after almost 10 years in business. Now we can also tell you that restaurateurs Jason and Sue Chin (Seito Sushi Baldwin Park, Osprey Tavern) will take over the space.
Their concept for the new restaurant is Reyes Mezcaleria,
a Tulum-inspired restaurant specializing in regional Mexican cuisine and offering an extensive tequila and mezcal selection. As for an opening date, so far there's not even an estimate more specific than "in the next few months"; we recommend following Reyes Mezcaleria on Facebook
or Instagram
to keep up-to-date.
Former Citrus owner Craig Ustler of the Urban Life Management Restaurant Group will remain a minority partner, with the Chins as developer-operators and majority owners.
Reyes Mezcaleria
821 N. Orange Ave.
reyesmex.com