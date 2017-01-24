Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Tip Jar

Jason Chin to open Reyes Mezcaleria in former Citrus space

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 5:49 PM

click to enlarge reyesonfb.jpg
As we reported earlier today, Citrus Restaurant will close Saturday, Jan. 28, after almost 10 years in business. Now we can also tell you that restaurateurs Jason and Sue Chin (Seito Sushi Baldwin Park, Osprey Tavern) will take over the space.

click to enlarge reyes_final_logo.jpg
Their concept for the new restaurant is Reyes Mezcaleria, a Tulum-inspired restaurant specializing in regional Mexican cuisine and offering an extensive tequila and mezcal selection. As for an opening date, so far there's not even an estimate more specific than "in the next few months"; we recommend following Reyes Mezcaleria on Facebook or Instagram to keep up-to-date.

Former Citrus owner Craig Ustler of the Urban Life Management Restaurant Group will remain a minority partner, with the Chins as developer-operators and majority owners.

Reyes Mezcaleria
821 N. Orange Ave.
reyesmex.com
Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is now offering a $169 brunch, just in time for Valentine's Day Read More

  2. Citrus Restaurant closing; Reyes Mezcaleria opening in its place Read More

  3. Orlando passes new drone ordinance, effective immediately Read More

  4. Orlando Pro Bowl will offer 'autism-friendly' sports experience Read More

  5. Rubio, elected on premise of defying Trump, announces support for Rex Tillerson Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation