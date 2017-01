Disney is now offering a $169 brunch, just in time for Valentine's Day

click image Image via Disney

The full menu for the brunch is:

Chef Nick with…

Passed Hors d‘oeuvres

Farm Egg Omelet with King Crab and Caviar

Bloody Mary Shooter with Jumbo Shrimp

Smoked Bacon Fritter

Prosecco Cocktail





Chef Dominique with…

Tuna Carpaccio “Niçoise”, Tuna Confit, Niçoise Olives

Bolla Rosé | Veneto | NV





Chef Scott with…

Farm Fresh Egg Ravioli with Lobster and Corn Butter

Iron Horse Fairy Tale Celebration Cuvée | Brut | Green Valley of Russian River Valley | 2013





Chef Lawrence with…

Duo of Duck

Crispy-skin Breast and Confit Leg Raviolo,

Butternut Squash, Cauliflower, Pomegranate

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label | Brut | Reims | NV





Chef Noah with…

Veal Tenderloin, and Cheek, Porcini Mushrooms,

Caramelized Onion Potato Croquette, Violet Mustard

Raventós i Blanc De Nit Rosé | Barcelona | 2011





Chef Erich with…

Orange Scented Chocolate Sphere

Vietti Moscato d’Asti | NV





Disney is known for its insane prices, but a new brunch offering might take the cake.The Disney Parks Blog recently announced a new "Brunch With a Twist" that combines the forces between some of Walt Disney World’s top restaurants.The five-course brunch will take place atusing the on-stage kitchen. Altogether six chefs from Grand Floridian’s various dining options including Victoria & Albert’s, Narcoossee’s, and the Grand Floridian Bakery.Each course comes with a champagne pairing. Courses include a Farm Fresh Egg Ravioli with Lobster and Corn Butter, a Duo of Duck, a Veal Tenderloin, and Cheek, and an Orange Scented Chocolate Sphere.The five-course brunch comes with a whopping $169 price tag,isn’t included, but valet and gratuity are. The brunch will take place at noon, February 11.If you miss this expensive brunch with a twist, Disney World will be offering another one, with a different menu and chefs, on May 6.