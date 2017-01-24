Disney is now offering a $169 brunch, just in time for Valentine's Day

click image
Disney is known for its insane prices, but a new brunch offering might take the cake.
The Disney Parks Blog recently announced
a new "Brunch With a Twist" that combines the forces between some of Walt Disney World’s top restaurants.
The five-course brunch will take place at Citrco’s
using the on-stage kitchen. Altogether six chefs from Grand Floridian’s various dining options including Victoria & Albert’s, Narcoossee’s, and the Grand Floridian Bakery.
Each course comes with a champagne pairing. Courses include a Farm Fresh Egg Ravioli with Lobster and Corn Butter, a Duo of Duck, a Veal Tenderloin, and Cheek, and an Orange Scented Chocolate Sphere.
The five-course brunch comes with a whopping $169 price tag, tax
isn’t included, but valet and gratuity are. The brunch will take place at noon, February 11.
If you miss this expensive brunch with a twist, Disney World will be offering another one, with a different menu and chefs, on May 6.
The full menu for the brunch is:
Chef Nick with…
Passed Hors d‘oeuvres
Farm Egg Omelet with King Crab and Caviar
Bloody Mary Shooter with Jumbo Shrimp
Smoked Bacon Fritter
Prosecco Cocktail
Chef Dominique with…
Tuna Carpaccio “Niçoise”, Tuna Confit, Niçoise Olives
Bolla Rosé | Veneto | NV
Chef Scott with…
Farm Fresh Egg Ravioli with Lobster and Corn Butter
Iron Horse Fairy Tale Celebration Cuvée | Brut | Green Valley of Russian River Valley | 2013
Chef Lawrence with…
Duo of Duck
Crispy-skin Breast and Confit Leg Raviolo,
Butternut Squash, Cauliflower, Pomegranate
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label | Brut | Reims | NV
Chef Noah with…
Veal Tenderloin, and Cheek, Porcini Mushrooms,
Caramelized Onion Potato Croquette, Violet Mustard
Raventós i Blanc De Nit Rosé | Barcelona | 2011
Chef Erich with…
Orange Scented Chocolate Sphere
Vietti Moscato d’Asti | NV