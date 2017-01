Citrus Restaurant closing; new concept moving in

click to enlarge Google

Citrus Restaurant, part of Craig Ustler's Urban Life Management Restaurant Group, will close Monday, Jan. 30, and a new concept by a prominent local restaurateur will open in its stead.Citrus Restaurant opened in the North Quarter District back in April 2007 to generally positive acclaim . Sister resto North Quarter Tavern opened next door in June 2015. North Quarter Tavern and the adjoining North Quarter Market will remain open.