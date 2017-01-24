Tip Jar

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Citrus Restaurant closing; new concept moving in

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 11:35 AM

Citrus Restaurant, part of Craig Ustler's Urban Life Management Restaurant Group, will close Monday, Jan. 30, and a new concept by a prominent local restaurateur will open in its stead.

Citrus Restaurant opened in the North Quarter District back in April 2007 to generally positive acclaim. Sister resto North Quarter Tavern opened next door in June 2015. North Quarter Tavern and the adjoining North Quarter Market will remain open.

This is a developing story; we will update with further information as we get it.
