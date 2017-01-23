The Gist

Monday, January 23, 2017

The City of Orlando would like you to paint a massive sports mural

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER/DOWNTOWN ORLANDO
  • Photo via Twitter/Downtown Orlando
Over the next few weeks, the Downtown Development Board (DDB) will be calling on local artists to paint a wall mural at the Downtown Information Center illustrating Orlando's four major sports teams.

In other words, the mural must include ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, NBA's Orlando Magic, Orlando City Soccer and the Orlando Pride.

Submissions will be accepted until Friday, February 17.

