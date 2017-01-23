Monday, January 23, 2017
The City of Orlando would like you to paint a massive sports mural
By Rachel LeBar
Mon, Jan 23, 2017
Over the next few weeks, the Downtown Development Board (DDB) will be calling on local artists to paint a wall mural at the Downtown Information Center illustrating Orlando's four major sports teams.
In other words, the mural must include ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, NBA's Orlando Magic, Orlando City Soccer and the Orlando Pride.
Submissions
will be accepted until Friday, February 17.
