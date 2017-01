click to enlarge DJ Lavidicus

Orange Avenue's best monthly goth night celebrates its second anniversary at Independent Bar. Dress in your best goth/industrial gear and dance to DJ Lavidicus’ mix of darkwave, industrial, goth, EBM and synthpop while enjoying some deep discounts on drinks. Release the bats!9 p.m. Monday; Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.; free; facebook.com/independentbarorlando