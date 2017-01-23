Band of the Week: Robotman

click to enlarge

Just the facts:

Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youJeremy Fratti - saxophonesMatt McCarthy -trumpet, flugelhornMarco Bojorquez III - double bass, electric bassJeremy Katalenic - drums, percussionJohn Krasula - guitarsSometime in 2014, and has really reached its true form in 2016.Nothing at the moment, but we are finishing our first record in the next two months.Space Age Rock’n Jazz Sh$tEvery Lil Indies gig is a blast, killer vibe and always an experiment.Absinthe Trio. They are killer musicians and our friends. Always a good time.“Jazz Band” Yes, it is impossible to avoid using the word "jazz" when describing our music, but to us, any music can be jazz music. We just think that can easily turn people off before hearing us.Favorite: A lot of great musicians that live and work here you may not even know about.Least Favorite: Not enough venues to support live music, especially music that may not be geared towards what we may consider a pop-minded audience.We are going to release our first album in the next few months, we are so stoked to have something to share with everyone!