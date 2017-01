click image Photo via Celtic Woman/Facebook

Much-beloved Celtic/international music quartet and PBS staple Celtic Woman have announced an Orlando show as part of their 2017 85-city tour itinerary. The group currently have two albums in Billboard's World Music chart and just received a Grammy nod for new albumCeltic Woman are set to play the Bob Carr Theater on Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets here; prices are $104-$214 and are available now.