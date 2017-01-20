The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 20, 2017

The Gist

Tom Felton announced as final actor to join 'A Celebration of Harry Potter'

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 4:06 PM

click image PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL
Universal Orlando announced Friday the final actor joining "A Celebration of Harry Potter" next week— Tom Felton, who's known for playing a bouncing white ferret, uh, we mean Draco Malfoy, in the films.

Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick and Griphook) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) will also be attending the event that runs from Jan. 27 through Jan. 29.

"A Celebration of Harry Potter" will feature many wizardly things, including the largest Harry Potter Expo in event history, panels with film talent and an interview with Mary GrandPré, the illustrator of the book series.

More information on ticketing and hotels for "A Celebration of Harry Potter" can be found here.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Let's talk about Markeith Loyd's face Read More

  2. Orlando joins in the national Women's Rally protest on Saturday Read More

  3. Florida AG Pam Bondi goes to court for tobacco payments Read More

  4. Florida gator reminds tourists who's boss by jumping onto their boat Read More

  5. Orlando Police release aerial video of Markeith Loyd's arrest Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation