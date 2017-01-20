Friday, January 20, 2017
Tom Felton announced as final actor to join 'A Celebration of Harry Potter'
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 4:06 PM
Universal Orlando announced
Friday the final actor joining "A Celebration of Harry Potter" next week— Tom Felton, who's known for playing a bouncing white ferret, uh, we mean Draco Malfoy, in the films.
Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick and Griphook) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) will also be attending the event that runs from Jan. 27 through Jan. 29.
"A Celebration of Harry Potter" will feature many wizardly things, including the largest Harry Potter Expo in event history, panels with film talent and an interview with Mary GrandPré, the illustrator of the book series.
More information on ticketing and hotels for "A Celebration of Harry Potter" can be found here
