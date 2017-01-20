Three local ethnic restaurants where you can all-you-can-eat your feelings

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Texas de Brazil
It's going to be quite a day. Today, the 45th President of the United States is going to take the oath of office and there are plenty of people none too happy about it.
If you're like me, and Nov. 9 sent you into a downward spiral of emotional eating (pass the Doritos, please), take this advice: Stay off social media, turn off the TV, and go eat your feelings. Here are three spots where you can nosh your way into a food coma so long and so deep, it may just last the next four years.
Texas de Brazil:
Protein-a-palooza! There are few better ways to truly eat emotionally than to full your gullet with pure protein and knock back more than a few caipirinhas
. Our favorite cut of freshly sliced sirloin is the picanha
. The thick fat cap imparts maximum flavor. Usually, we'd offer the advice not to fill up on the salad bar, but in this case, knock yourself out. Also, keep the pao de queijo
coming.
Woodlands:
For decades now, this vegetarian Indian spot has had one of the best buffets (Mon.-Fri., 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.) in town. We love the potato-and-pea-filled samosas, 10 kinds of dosa, the vegetable biryani, the chili paneer, and of course, those honey and rosewater-covered gulab jamoon
.
Biergarten:
For annual passholders to Epcot, this is where you should head pronto. We disagree with the Eater list that placed Morocco's eatery at the top of the best-of list. Our favorite place to rest from the heat and get seriously satisfied is Biergarten's all-you-can-eat German feast. Favorites include the sauerbraten, baked cod in mustard and butter sauce, and literally all the Black Forest cake possible.
Once you've finished your epic meal, go see a play or musical, go to a museum or literary event, enjoy some of Orlando's arts scene and support artists in our community. Support local artists and the right to free speech and expression (recent reports put the National Endowment for the Humanities and National Endowment for the Arts are on the Trump chopping block
).
Then, come out to the Women's Rally tomorrow at Lake Eola Park
. Be a part of something big. See you there.