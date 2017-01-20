The Roots rap safety guidelines video for new Jimmy Fallon ride coming to Universal

It's no secret that Jimmy Fallon and his buddies in The Roots love a good rap song.
So of course, when it was time to drop some sick beats for the pre-show of his new ride, Jimmy Fallon turned it over to his Grammy-award-winning house band.
According to the Universal Orlando Blog, the ride's safety guideline video that appears before riders board the attraction will be rapped by The Roots.
The new attraction, "Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon," will open April 6.
The new attraction promises to give guests the ultimate Tonight Show experience as they race Jimmy Fallon through the streets of New York City, complete with the Big Apple's sights, sounds and greasy-pizza smells.