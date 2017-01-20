The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 20, 2017

The Gist

The Roots rap safety guidelines video for new Jimmy Fallon ride coming to Universal

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 12:38 PM

click image PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT YOUTUBE
  • Photo via Universal Orlando Resort Youtube
It's no secret that Jimmy Fallon and his buddies in The Roots love a good rap song.

So of course, when it was time to drop some sick beats for the pre-show of his new ride, Jimmy Fallon turned it over to his Grammy-award-winning house band.

According to the Universal Orlando Blog, the ride's safety guideline video that appears before riders board the attraction will be rapped by The Roots.

The new attraction, "Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon," will open April 6.

The new attraction promises to give guests the ultimate Tonight Show experience as they race Jimmy Fallon through the streets of New York City, complete with the Big Apple's sights, sounds and greasy-pizza smells.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Let's talk about Markeith Loyd's face Read More

  2. Florida gator reminds tourists who's boss by jumping onto their boat Read More

  3. Florida AG Pam Bondi goes to court for tobacco payments Read More

  4. Orlando joins in the national Women's Rally protest on Saturday Read More

  5. Orlando Police release aerial video of Markeith Loyd's arrest Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation