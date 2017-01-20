Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 20, 2017

Bloggytown

Police cruiser belonging to fallen officer Lt. Debra Clayton vandalized

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge ORLANDO SENTINEL
  • Orlando Sentinel
Vandals have defaced a police cruiser belonging to slain Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, who used the vehicle until she was fatally shot earlier this month.

"Tax Payer," "Love you," "Kansas" and "Rapest" are just a few of the hardly legible blemishes that now speckle the hood of the car that has been sitting outside OPD headquarters for mourners who want to come pay their respects to a local hero. Clayton was allegedly killed by Markeith Loyd, who was on the run after he was named a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

An OPD spokeswoman tells the Orlando Sentinel that an investigation is under way to find the culprits, saying, "We are checking the cameras and looking for a suspect."


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Let's talk about Markeith Loyd's face Read More

  2. Orlando joins in the national Women's Rally protest on Saturday Read More

  3. Florida AG Pam Bondi goes to court for tobacco payments Read More

  4. Florida gator reminds tourists who's boss by jumping onto their boat Read More

  5. Orlando Police release aerial video of Markeith Loyd's arrest Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation