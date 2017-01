click to enlarge

Kenny Beats and Ryan Marks, aka Loudpvck, return to town with their genre-defying mix of EDM and hip-hop with this show at Gilt. The NYC-based hip-hop producer and Los Angeles-based electronic producer met up at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, and have produced tracks for everyone from Schoolboy Q to Zed’s Dead. Should be lit, fam.10 p.m. Saturday; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$25; giltnightclub.com