Friday, January 20, 2017

Monster trucks wreak havoc at Camping World Stadium for the Monster Jam

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY FELD MOTORSPORTS
  • Courtesy Feld Motorsports
Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! The Monster Jam returns to Camping World Stadium to fulfill the dreams of prepubescent kids everywhere (and the prepubescent at heart). Monster Jam combines ridiculously impractical trucks with all of the pageantry and spectacle of professional wrestling to create entertainment that's larger than life – and tons of fun to watch. Colorful performers like Max-D, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt and Grave Digger compete against each other (because the trucks are kind of treated like they're people) by doing freestyle runs around an obstacle course, trying to incorporate as many badass tricks as they can into their run. Points are deducted if the truck flips over, has to go in reverse or stops, which encourages the drivers to make each run a whirling, flipping, gravity-defying display of chrome-and-rubber fury.

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | 407-423-2476 | monsterjam.com | $22-$182
