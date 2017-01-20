Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 20, 2017

Bloggytown

Get your application in today for spot on commission to reform Florida Constitution

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 2:29 PM

click image @RICKSCOTT VIA INSTAGRAM
  • @rickscott via instagram
The deadline ends today to submit your name to Gov. Rick Scott for one of the 37 unfilled seats on the upcoming Florida Constitutional Revision Commission, which will have the power to get proposals on the state's mid-term ballot in 2018.

According to the Miami Herald, 258 applicants, varying in occupational backgrounds and political agendas, have tossed their names into the political ring in a process that was announced in August by Scott's office, allowing any eligible citizen to apply for a chance to affect Florida politics by becoming one of its constitutional editors.

The 37-chair commission, which receives no pay, will meet over the next year to research and decide what alterations need to be proposed to the people in the 2018 ballot box. The commission is broken down as follows:

- Scott will have 15 seats to fill with candidates he sees fit for the positions.
- Florida Senate President Joe Negron, and Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, will each have nine seats to give out.
- Chief Justice Jorge Labarga of the Florida Supreme Court will have three seats to divvy out.
- One seat will automatically go to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Two previous commissions have met to alter the Florida Constitution in 1978 and 1998, and the people who constituted the group were viewed by the public as sitting and former political players who were favored by those in power at the time.

Some big names that are currently on the list of potential commission members are House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz of Tampa, former Senate President Don Gaetz and former Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum.

If you want to have your name entered into the list of considered, follow the link here where you will be walked through the process.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Let's talk about Markeith Loyd's face Read More

  2. Orlando joins in the national Women's Rally protest on Saturday Read More

  3. Florida AG Pam Bondi goes to court for tobacco payments Read More

  4. Florida gator reminds tourists who's boss by jumping onto their boat Read More

  5. Three local ethnic restaurants where you can all-you-can-eat your feelings Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation