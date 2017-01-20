Bloggytown

Friday, January 20, 2017

Florida woman tosses dog off bridge, claims it can fly

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 12:31 PM

  Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control
A South Florida woman who claimed dogs were capable of flight tested that theory out Wednesday when officials say she threw an 8-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix 30 feet off the Blue Heron Boulevard Bridge in Palm Beach County.

Witnesses were horrified to see a woman throw the dog from a bridge onto the solid sand surface, according to the Palm Beach Post. Although it survived the fall, the dog was understandably still in a great deal of pain and confusion when authorities arrived at the scene. 

Witness Laura Weinberger told WSVN 7 Miami News, "It was yelping really bad, we had to turn away. It was just so horrible to see a dog in so much pain and shock."
Captain David Walesky of the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control told the Post on Thursday that the extent of the injuries was a dislocated leg and a large amount of swelling, but that in time the dog will fully recover.

Officials say the woman who allegedly tossed the pup was being evaluated for mental health evaluated at a local hospital and is likely to face animal cruelty charges.

