The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 20, 2017

The Gist

Author Kelly Luce bucks marketing trends at Functionally Literate's latest installment

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge gal_kelly_luce_-_pull_me_under_cover.jpg
Even if it accomplished nothing else (which is not the case), Kelly Luce's first novel, Pull Me Under, is extraordinary in that it is a book about a female human that covers adolescence and early adulthood, and yet the word "girl" and the color pink are nowhere to be seen. There is nary a high heel nor lipstick nor cocktail glass on the cover. Truly, the woman who can get a big-league publisher to avoid those stale signifiers must be a powerful one, and the powerful Luce reads from her novel Saturday at Functionally Literate. Her novel unfolds the story of a Japanese woman's repeated self-reinventions, exploring the meaning of transnational identity and the immigrant soul along the way. There's plenty of blood and bullying and slow-burning rage here, making it a story with more than enough psychic resonance for Americans feeling trepidation about the post-Jan. 20 world.

with Dan Lopez | 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 | Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park | functionallyliterate.org | free-$40
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Functionally Literate: Kelly Luce and Dan Lopez @ Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts

    • Sat., Jan. 21, 7 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Let's talk about Markeith Loyd's face Read More

  2. Florida gator reminds tourists who's boss by jumping onto their boat Read More

  3. Orlando Police release aerial video of Markeith Loyd's arrest Read More

  4. Orlando joins in the national Women's Rally protest on Saturday Read More

  5. FBI releases graphic evidence photos from inside Pulse nightclub Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation