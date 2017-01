click image Photo via Funtcase/Facebook

U.K.-based dubstep/drum and bass trickster Funtcase jumps behind his decks and various electronics with a child’s Halloween mask (somewhere between Leatherface and a koala) concealing his mug; it gets even weirder from there.Funtcase (get it?) plays at 10 p.m. tonight at Venue 578. Tickets are $10-$20.