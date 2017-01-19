Orlando Police release aerial video of Markeith Loyd's arrest

Orlando Police released aerial video footage of the moment law enforcement agencies captured murder suspect Markeith Loyd, who is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and OPD Lt. Debra Clayton.
The video appears to show officers kicking Loyd in the head after he crawls toward them from his hiding spot at an abandoned Carver Shores home. The camera then quickly pans and zooms away from Loyd's encounter with officers, which Mina says could have been because the camera controller was also watching the house.
click to enlarge
Photo via Orange County Jail
Markeith Loyd, above.
At a press conference, Orlando Police Chief John Mina says his officers "showed incredible restraint" in the incident. An investigation into the use of force during Loyd's capture is underway, Mina adds, which is usually done when any officer uses force.
"Don't automatically assume they panned away because there was a use of force going on," Mina says. "Let's not rush to judgment, let's let the use of force investigation play out."
Loyd, 41, was on the run from police since Dec. 13 after he allegedly shot and killed Dixon and injured her brother. On Jan. 9, someone spotted Loyd at the Walmart on Princeton street and alerted Lt. Clayton. Mina says Walmart surveillance footage shows Clayton approached Loyd, and as he started running away from her, he pulled out a handgun and fired. Clayton was hit, but she was able to return fire and retreat. Mina says Loyd could have gotten away, but in the manner of a "cold-blooded execution," he chose to stay and fatally shoot Clayton again before escaping.
A week later, police found Loyd hiding in the abandoned home on Lescot Lane armed with two guns and wearing body armor. Mina says after law enforcement officials surrounded the area, Loyd tried to escape out of a back sliding-glass door but was confronted by officers. Loyd then surrendered through the front door and crawled several feet to police, arms outstretched. Somewhere along the way, Mina says he left his guns in the grass.
Loyd resisted arrest and prompted officers to use force when, according to Mina, he did not put his hands behind his back.
On his way to OPD headquarters after his capture, a bloodied Loyd yelled to reporters that police had beat him up. He spent a night at the Orlando Regional Medical Center before being taken to the Orange County jail, where he is currently being held without bond. At his first court appearance on Thursday, Loyd cursed at the judge, said police were making up information about the murder of his ex-girlfriend, and added that police "done took my eye, they done broke my nose, broke my jaw, they did all this shit," according to theOrlando Sentinel. Mina confirmed at his press conference that Loyd had sustained facial injuries including a fractured bone in his left eye socket and damage to the same eye.
"I wouldn't believe anything Markeith Loyd says," Mina tells media at the press conference. "...We are talking about a cold-blooded, ruthless killer who then took off and committed more crimes, attempted to kill a sheriff's deputy and also carjacked somebody."