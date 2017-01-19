Bloggytown

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Bloggytown

Orlando joins in the national Women's Rally protest on Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge gal_womens_rally.jpg
Despite all the pinching your arm has had to endure since Nov. 8, yes, Donald J. Trump and all the behaviors he displayed on the campaign trail will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States this weekend. And the resistance isn't taking it quietly. A day after the inauguration, thousands of people are planning to descend on Washington, D.C., for the Women's March on Washington. The women organizing the march are asking "all defenders of human rights" to join them in protecting the rights of women of all races, immigrants, Muslims and people of other faiths, LGBTQ people and other marginalized groups. More than 270 sister marches will be happening around the nation and other countries, including a march in downtown Orlando's Lake Eola Park. Bring your sign and a good shouting voice so they can't say they didn't hear you.

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 | Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave. | womensrallycfl.org | free
