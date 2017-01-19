Thursday, January 19, 2017
MOVE Beyond featuring Julianne and Derek Hough coming to Dr. Phillips Center
Posted
By Rachel LeBar
on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 7:14 PM
Triple-threats Julianne and Derek Hough are hitting Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
this May during their nationwide dance tour MOVE Beyond.
The tour consists of over 40 shows throughout 2017 following the success of two sold-out tours in 2014 and 2015.
The show will feature the elements of earth, wind, fire and water that will "bring fans on a journey of dance and music," according to the MOVE Beyond website
, in an effort to explore the human relationship with nature. The show will be co-created, choreographed and produced by both siblings.
The two Emmy-award winning performers will hit the stage here in Orlando on Tuesday, May 16.
