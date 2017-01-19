More details about seafood spot Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar, opening Feb. 9

click to enlarge
Image courtesy Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar
In the next few weeks, expect the spot on Orange Ave. that formerly housed the Ravenous Pig to open as Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar
The seafood restaurant, helmed by Houston's Restaurants alum Michael Zajac and his partner Michael Huffler, is expected to be a kind of "high-end fish camp," with upscale versions of local fish found in Florida's coastal waters.
Reel Fish will "serve fresh Florida seafood prepared in a Southern style and served in a casual, family-friendly environment," says restaurant owner Fred Thimm, formerly of the Palm steakhouse at the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando.
Offerings you can expect: triggerfish, sheephead, hogfish and other local species (invasive lionfish, too, we hope
). Fried seafood platters, shrimp and grits, whole fried fish and Low Country boils are said to be on the menu, too. Renovations at the Pig's old space also include the building of a cold-seafood bar, which will serve oysters, ceviche and peel-and-eat Canaveral and Gulf shrimp.
Dinner service at Reel Fish will start on Feb. 9, and brunch (this is Orlando, of course there will be brunch) will start the weekend of Feb. 18. Lunch service will begin on March 7. The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday.
Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar
1234 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park
reelfishcoastal.com