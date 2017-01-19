The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The Heard

Miami punks No Dice play their first out-of-town show at Sandwich Bar

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge gal_no_dice.jpg
Part of a thankfully never-ending stream of weirdos burning up I-95 North from Miami to throw down at Orlando's most intimate dives, we've got No Dice. A new project featuring members of Nunhex, Antifaces and Bruiser, No Dice deals in an ultra-aggressive outsider strain of hardcore as indebted to Leather Daddy as the Germs. Particular standouts include the thrashy guitar work of Gordo and vocalist Maddy's out-of-control delivery. We've got the good luck of experiencing their first out-of-town show. Openers are Birthday Party-gone-Black Flag local(ish) band Problem Child and new, young pop-punk project (you read that right) Pathetic. Sounds like a good Friday night.

with Problem Child, Pathetic | 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 | Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/sandwichbarorlando | $5
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    No Dice, Problem Child, Pathetic @ Sandwich Bar

    • Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m. $5

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Let's talk about Markeith Loyd's face Read More

  2. Universal Orlando boosts Butterbeer price to $6.99 Read More

  3. Holy Land Experience, which saves millions by not paying taxes, announces free day for 2017 Read More

  4. Artegon artists find new venue in Winter Park Read More

  5. FBI releases graphic evidence photos from inside Pulse nightclub Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation