Miami punks No Dice play their first out-of-town show at Sandwich Bar

click to enlarge
Part of a thankfully never-ending stream of weirdos burning up I-95 North from Miami to throw down at Orlando's most intimate dives, we've got No Dice. A new project featuring members of Nunhex, Antifaces and Bruiser, No Dice deals in an ultra-aggressive outsider strain of hardcore as indebted to Leather Daddy as the Germs. Particular standouts include the thrashy guitar work of Gordo and vocalist Maddy's out-of-control delivery. We've got the good luck of experiencing their first out-of-town show. Openers are Birthday Party-gone-Black Flag local(ish) band Problem Child and new, young pop-punk project (you read that right) Pathetic. Sounds like a good Friday night.
with Problem Child, Pathetic | 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 | Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/sandwichbarorlando
| $5