Jason Isaacs joins Warwick Davis, Matthew Lewis at 'A Celebration of Harry Potter'
By Rachel LeBar
on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 7:04 PM
As if Harry Potter World couldn't get better, Universal Orlando and Warner Bros. revealed Thursday that Jason Isaacs (known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the films) will attending "A Celebration of Harry Potter."
This is fourth year Universal Orlando will be hosting the event, a three-day extravaganza full of wizardly wonders and most importantly, butter beer.
Isaacs will also be joined by Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick and Griphook) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), along with other appearances by Nick Dudman, Pierre Bohanna, Paul Harris and many others from the Wizarding World.
More information on ticketing and hotels for "A Celebration of Harry Potter" can be found here
.
