The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The Gist

Jason Isaacs joins Warwick Davis, Matthew Lewis at 'A Celebration of Harry Potter'

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 7:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL
  • Photo via Universal
As if Harry Potter World couldn't get better, Universal Orlando and Warner Bros. revealed Thursday that Jason Isaacs (known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the films) will attending "A Celebration of Harry Potter."

This is fourth year Universal Orlando will be hosting the event, a three-day extravaganza full of wizardly wonders and most importantly, butter beer.

Isaacs will also be joined by Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick and Griphook) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), along with other appearances by Nick Dudman, Pierre Bohanna, Paul Harris and many others from the Wizarding World.

More information on ticketing and hotels for "A Celebration of Harry Potter" can be found here.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Let's talk about Markeith Loyd's face Read More

  2. Florida gator reminds tourists who's boss by jumping onto their boat Read More

  3. Universal Orlando boosts Butterbeer price to $6.99 Read More

  4. Orlando joins in the national Women's Rally protest on Saturday Read More

  5. FBI releases graphic evidence photos from inside Pulse nightclub Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation