Inveterate comic Kathleen Madigan delivers laughs at the Plaza Live

Kathleen Madigan is an inveterate comic. Many of her peers hope that stand-up will be a bridge to a sitcom. "But not me," Madigan told us in a recent interview. "I'm really good at knowing what I don't want to do." During the early '90s she was offered a gig at ESPN 2. "But I'm not passionate about every sport," she says. "I don't know anything about NASCAR. Learning about that would be work." Madigan was offered an opportunity to write for a recent Roseanne Barr vehicle, which was ultimately ill-fated. "They wanted me to work for them and I said that I could if I wrote from my garage," she says. "That obviously didn't work out. I would only be interested in a sitcom if was all about me. To me sitcoms are rabbit holes. There may be money there. But it doesn't often pan out. When it does, you're chained to it. I like to do what I want." What Madigan wants is to make an audience laugh. "That's all I ever wanted to do," she says. "I can't believe this is my job." Madigan, who has an hour-long Netflix special, Madigan Again, doesn't pay attention to trends and could care less what her fans, the media or anyone thinks. "I'll never pander," Madigan says. "I couldn't live with myself if I wasn't honest onstage. You know for sure that I'll always be true to myself. I don't care about anything but making people laugh."
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 877-435-9849 | plazaliveorlando.org
| $28.50-$45