Prosecutors say Palm Beach Gardens officer lied about when he shot Corey Jones

Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja "lied" when he spoke with a 911 dispatcher about when he fired six fatal shots at Corey Jones, according to a report from the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office.
reports Jones, a beloved local musician, was outside his broken-down SUV on Interstate 95 trying to call for assistance when he was approached by Raja, who was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked police van. Raja told investigators he identified himself to Jones repeatedly and offered to help him before Jones pulled out a silver handgun and pointed it at him. But prosecutors say the 911 recording and a second recording from AT&T Roadside Assistance show that Raja never identified himself as a police officer to Jones and lied about when he fired the last three rounds.
The AT&T call recorded the initial confrontation as:
Corey Jones: "Huh?"
Nouman Raja: "You good?"
Jones: "I’m good."
Raja: "Really?"
Jones: "Yeah, I’m good."
Raja: "Really?"
Jones: "Yeah."
Raja: "Get your (expletive) hands up! Get your (expletive) hands up!"
Jones: "Hold on!"
Raja: "Get your (expletive) hand up! Drop!"
reports the roadside assistance recording shows Raja fired three shots, and after a 10-second pause, fired three more shots. Thirty-three seconds later, Raja used his cellphone to call 911 and acted as if he had not fired the last three shots yet.
"His response, both times, was just one word: 'Really?' This reply was sarcastic and confrontational. It was obviously not a sincere offer of help," the report says. "More importantly, the recording reveals Raja never identified himself to be a police officer."
The FBI produced an animation of the calls to better understand the situation, which you can watch below.
Raja has been charged with manslaughter and attempted murder by the state attorney's office, and has pleaded not guilty.