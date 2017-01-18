The Gist

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Orlando Indie Comedy Fest unofficially kicks off with the Roast of Shaw Smith Wednesday

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 10:48 AM

This roast of local comedian Shaw Smith isn’t technically part of the Orlando Indie Comedy Fest, but a lot of locals are treating it like an unofficial kick-off party. Smith leaves Orlando for the balmy climes of South Florida after the festival, so his so-called friends are going to make fun of every one of his life choices. Expect special appearances from Orlando comics who have moved away but are back in town for the fest.

9 p.m. Wednesday; Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.; free; backbooth.com
