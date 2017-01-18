The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The Heard

Mike Doughty and Wheatus bring nostalgic second act to the Social

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge Mike Doughty
  • Mike Doughty
The theme for this particular evening seems to be one of second acts. In the driver's seat, we have one Mike Doughty, best known as frontman for '90s alt-rock outliers Soul Coughing ("Super Bon Bon"), but now making it on his own in music and letters (having penned a memoir of the "hell" that was life in the Coughing called The Book of Drugs). Doughty is touring behind his new and expansive album The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns, written in tandem with hip-hop producer Good Goose. Riding shotgun with Doughty is NYC's Wheatus, best known for 2001 radio hit "Teenage Dirtbag." The band kept at it hard, long after the initial bloom fell off the "Dirtbag" rose, only to receive a most unexpected (and stratospheric, frankly) boost when One Direction took to covering "Teenage Dirtbag" every night on tour in 2013. This allowed them both the freedom to work on new material and a new lens through which to view a song that they were maaaaaaybe getting a little tired of. If you come out, you'll get some hits – SOME – but keep an open ear for new material. Surely they've earned that much.

with Wheatus | 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $20
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Mike Doughty, Wheatus @ The Social

    • Thu., Jan. 19, 7 p.m. $20

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. FBI releases graphic evidence photos from inside Pulse nightclub Read More

  2. Markeith Loyd arrested at abandoned home wearing body armor with 2 guns Read More

  3. Who brought this diaper-wearing monkey into Epcot last weekend? Read More

  4. Disney World now offering some sort of breakfast hot dog Read More

  5. Orlando Police catch murder suspect Markeith Loyd Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation