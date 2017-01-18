Holy Land Experience, which saves millions by not paying taxes, announces free day for 2017

click image
The Holy Land Experience, which has saved $2.2 million
since 2006 in property-tax exemptions, announced the 2017 free admission day it's required to have once a year.
The park will be open to the public this year on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
God doesn't require the Holy Land Experience to be charitable with the wonders of its theme park, but Florida law does— the attraction is obliged to hold a free day to qualify for exemptions as a religious entity and save millions on taxes. The Orlando Sentinel
reports Holy Land Experience, owned by Trinity Broadcasting Network, has saved $2,233,695 since 2006 because "it exhibits religious artifacts and scrolls in its Scriptorium and stages reenactments of biblical history, such as the Passion play or the 'Holy Communion with Jesus.'"
Usually, tickets to get a glimpse at the biblical exhibits are $50 for adults. Free admission and free parking is available on Jan. 25 until the park hits capacity. The Holy Land Experience is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.