Our monthly booze cruise around Ivanhoe Village is finally pulling into port for good. This is your last chance to pick up a wristband and try samples of beer, sangria and cocktails at several stops around Lake Ivanhoe. Try to hit them all this time.6-9 p.m. Wednesday; Santiago’s Bodega, 802 Virginia Drive; $15-$20; drinkaroundthehood.com