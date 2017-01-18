The Gist

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Artegon artists find new venue in Winter Park

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
A few artists from the recently shut down Artegon Marketplace may soon have a new home in an office-turned-showroom in Winter Park, according to The Daily City.

The former engineering firm on Palmetto Avenue will be offering a gallery space for artists from the former "anti-mall," which is set to officially close next Thursday.

The gallery, which will be called "World Bazaar," is going to be managed by Shannon Youngs. The Daily City reports Youngs will handle the marketing and displaying of artists' work but will not a take any percentage of the sales.

The new gallery will be located at 1280 Palmetto Ave. in Winter Park.

