26 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, Jan. 18
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Facebook/Locus of Chiron
Locus of Chiron
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Sandwich Bar Takeover: Harryson T., Jawl Nini
10 pm at Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.
The Timothy Eerie Band
10 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mama's Black Sheep
8 pm at The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive.
Mark Piszczek's Birthday Bash
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Jan. 20
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D.
10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
The Bloody Jug Band
Friday 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Plane Versus Cult, Wes Morrison & the Stray Hares
9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.
Rick Birkbeck & Friends
8 pm at Friendly Confines, 4757 S. Orange Ave.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
The Caustic Age, Banned, Xha, Bacon Grease, the Thomas Milovac Unit, Jade Wii, Hallucinocide, Rabid Sighs
8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Orenda Duo
7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Monday, Jan. 23
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Reggae Mondae With Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Robotman
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Locus of Chiron, Fighting the Silence, Likeways
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Memento Mori
10 pm at Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.
Veda
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Golden Pelicans
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.