Who brought this diaper-wearing monkey into Epcot last weekend?

Photo via WDW News Today Twitter
Usually the only monkeys you see at Disney World are swinging in cages inside Animal Kingdom.
But on Sunday afternoon, a woman somehow was able to bring her diaper-wearing service monkey into Epcot, despite company policy that only allows dogs and miniature horses. Yes, miniature horses.
According to Walt Disney World News Today
, the woman was spotted waiting in line to meet Pluto in Epcot's World Showcase with the primate on her shoulder. The monkey had on a leash and the woman also appeared to have an enclosed stroller to carry it in.
The Walt Disney World website
officially states that it only allows service dogs and, for some reason, miniature horses into its parks, so it is unclear why cast members let in the woman at the park gate.
So far, Disney has not released anything about an exception or allowance for the service animal rule.
