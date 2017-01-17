The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

The Gist

Who brought this diaper-wearing monkey into Epcot last weekend?

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 1:10 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WDW NEWS TODAY TWITTER
  • Photo via WDW News Today Twitter
Usually the only monkeys you see at Disney World are swinging in cages inside Animal Kingdom.

But on Sunday afternoon, a woman somehow was able to bring her diaper-wearing service monkey into Epcot, despite company policy that only allows dogs and miniature horses. Yes, miniature horses.

According to Walt Disney World News Today, the woman was spotted waiting in line to meet Pluto in Epcot's World Showcase with the primate on her shoulder. The monkey had on a leash and the woman also appeared to have an enclosed stroller to carry it in.

The Walt Disney World website officially states that it only allows service dogs and, for some reason, miniature horses into its parks, so it is unclear why cast members let in the woman at the park gate.

So far, Disney has not released anything about an exception or allowance for the service animal rule.
click image PHOTO VIA WDW NEWS TODAY TWITTER
  • Photo via WDW News Today Twitter

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man now has a very unfortunate tattoo Read More

  2. Disney World now offering some sort of breakfast hot dog Read More

  3. A few dishes you can expect at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts Read More

  4. Godzilla-sized Florida gator is not interested in humans Read More

  5. Massive pod of whales currently stranded off the coast of Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation