Tuesday, January 17, 2017

U.S. Marshals add Markeith Loyd to 15 Most Wanted list, raise reward to $125K

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 5:50 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ORLANDO POLICE DEPARTMENT'S TWITTER
  • Photo via Orlando Police Department's Twitter
The U.S. Marshals have upped the ante in an effort to find accused cop killer Markeith Loyd.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that the U.S. Marshals had added Loyd to its list of the 15 most wanted fugitives in the country.

The federal agency also added an additional $25,000 to the $100,000 already offered in reward money for finding Loyd.

Loyd has been wanted since Dec. 13, when investigators accused him of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon. Last week, he allegedly shot and killed Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, who confronted him in a Pine Hills Walmart parking lot.

The Orlando Police Department believes Loyd may have shaved his head (hence the rendering in the top right). The suspect is described as around six-feet tall, 180-200 pounds with a muscular build and a raised scar on his left hand.

Three people have been arrested this week after being accused of helping Loyd escape capture.

