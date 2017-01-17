SeaWorld announces new 'Seven Seas Food Festival' with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Styx and ZZ Top

click image
Photo via Seaworld Orlando's website
SeaWorld has announced its first attempt to give guests an international coastal cuisine experience.
On 14 consecutive Saturdays from Feb. 11 to May 13, SeaWorld will host its first-ever Seven Seas Food Festival
.
The event will include 11 global markets, which will allow guests to taste more than 60 unique Asian, Latin, European, Polynesian and North Atlantic dishes. Guests can also choose from a
wide array of wine, specialty cocktails and over 55 local and international craft brews.
Each night there will also be live entertainment at SeaWorld Orlando’s Bayside Stadium including Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Village People and ZZ Top.
The 14 acts performing
are:
- Lynyrd Skynyrd (Feb. 11)
- Lee Brice (Feb. 18)
- Bill Engvall (Feb. 25)
- Styx (March 4)
- Justin Moore (March 11)
- ZZ Top (March 18)
- Phillip Phillips (March 25)
- Coming Soon (April 1)
- Village People (April 8)
- Commodores (April 15)
- Oscar D’León (April 22)
- Olga Tanon (April 29)
- Grupo Mania (May 6)
- Coming Soon (May 13)
Dishes include peking duck lo mein, fried Kataifi orange drizzled with local honey,
Brazilian churrasco with chimichurri and a wide array of BBQ and comfort food like slow-smoked ribs and pulled pork mac and cheese.
A full list of menu items can be found
.
The event starts at 11 a.m. every Saturday between Feb. 11-May 13 and continues until park close. The festival is included in theme park admission.