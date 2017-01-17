The Heard

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Rapper Tech N9ne announces Orlando show for the spring

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 5:07 PM

Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne has announced an Orlando date as part of his Strictly Strange tour this spring. The MC will be both performing material from his new album The Storm and sharing the spotlight with a handful of artists on his own Strange Music imprint. The itinerary is an intense 68 shows in 74 days.

Tech N9ne plays Venue 578 on Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. with labelmates Ces Cru, Stevie Stone, Krizz Kaliko and Brotha Lynch Hung. Tickets are $35 and currently available for purchase here.

