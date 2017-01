Rapper Tech N9ne announces Orlando show for the spring

click image Photo via Tech N9ne/Facebook

Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne has announced an Orlando date as part of his Strictly Strange tour this spring. The MC will be both performing material from his new albumand sharing the spotlight with a handful of artists on his own Strange Music imprint. The itinerary is an intense 68 shows in 74 days Tech N9ne plays Venue 578 on Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. with labelmates Ces Cru, Stevie Stone, Krizz Kaliko and Brotha Lynch Hung. Tickets are $35 and currently available for purchase here