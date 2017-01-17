Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Bloggytown

Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton to be honored with church youth center

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 12:40 PM

PHOTO VIA ORLANDO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Photo via Orlando Police Department
A little over a week after Lt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed, members of a local Polk County church are working to preserve her legacy.

According to Fox News, the Winning Souls for the Kingdom Church in Auburndale, where Clayton frequently spent time mentoring the ministry's young people, will be dedicating their yet-to-be-constructed youth center to the fallen Orlando officer.

Before her death, Clayton was a part of the planning process for the new facility. Now, as a tribute to her, the center will be named the Debra Clayton Youth Dream Center.

The ministry is planning for the building to include a basketball court, classrooms and eventually a swimming pool.

Church officials say the goal for the center is to provide a safe place for kids that will continue Clayton's legacy of mentoring and shaping the lives of children.

The ministry is currently still in the fundraising process for the project.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man now has a very unfortunate tattoo Read More

  2. Disney World now offering some sort of breakfast hot dog Read More

  3. A few dishes you can expect at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts Read More

  4. Godzilla-sized Florida gator is not interested in humans Read More

  5. Noor Salman, wife of Pulse mass shooter, arrested by FBI Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation