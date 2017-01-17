Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton to be honored with church youth center

-
Photo via Orlando Police Department
A little over a week after Lt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed, members of a local Polk County church are working to preserve her legacy.
According to Fox News
, the Winning Souls for the Kingdom Church
in Auburndale, where Clayton frequently spent time mentoring the ministry's young people, will be dedicating their yet-to-be-constructed youth center to the fallen Orlando officer.
Before her death, Clayton was a part of the planning process for the new facility. Now, as a tribute to her, the center will be named the Debra Clayton Youth Dream Center.
The ministry is planning for the building to include a basketball court, classrooms and eventually a swimming pool.
Church officials say the goal for the center is to provide a safe place for kids that will continue Clayton's legacy of mentoring and shaping the lives of children.
The ministry is currently still in the fundraising process for the project.