Orlando Police catch murder suspect Markeith Loyd
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 7:19 PM
Orlando Police say murder suspect Markeith Loyd is in custody after a massive manhunt that lasted nearly a week.
Law enforcement officials have been searching for Loyd after he was accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December. Last week, police allege he shot and killed Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton when she tried to detain him at a Walmart on Princeton Street.
Several police agencies have participated in the manhunt for Loyd, and so far, three people have been arrested for allegedly helping him.
Most recently, authorities offered $125,000
for his capture. Orlando Police Chief John Mina says on Tuesday that Loyd was arrested using Clayton's handcuffs.
This story is breaking. Check back here for updates.
