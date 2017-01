Orlando Police catch murder suspect Markeith Loyd

click to enlarge Photo via Markeith Loyd/Facebook

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs. https://t.co/NDzzczUqK6 — Chief John Mina (@ChiefJohnMina) January 18, 2017

Orlando Police say murder suspect Markeith Loyd is in custody after a massive manhunt that lasted nearly a week.Law enforcement officials have been searching for Loyd after he was accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December. Last week, police allege he shot and killed Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton when she tried to detain him at a Walmart on Princeton Street.Several police agencies have participated in the manhunt for Loyd, and so far, three people have been arrested for allegedly helping him.Most recently, authorities offered $125,000 for his capture. Orlando Police Chief John Mina says on Tuesday that Loyd was arrested using Clayton's handcuffs.