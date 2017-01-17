Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Bloggytown

Orlando Police catch murder suspect Markeith Loyd

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 7:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MARKEITH LOYD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Markeith Loyd/Facebook
Orlando Police say murder suspect Markeith Loyd is in custody after a massive manhunt that lasted nearly a week.

Law enforcement officials have been searching for Loyd after he was accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December. Last week, police allege he shot and killed Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton when she tried to detain him at a Walmart on Princeton Street.

Several police agencies have participated in the manhunt for Loyd, and so far, three people have been arrested for allegedly helping him.

Most recently, authorities offered $125,000 for his capture. Orlando Police Chief John Mina says on Tuesday that Loyd was arrested using Clayton's handcuffs.

This story is breaking. Check back here for updates.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. FBI releases graphic evidence photos from inside Pulse nightclub Read More

  2. Florida man now has a very unfortunate tattoo Read More

  3. Actor and activist George Takei to speak at Rollins College this week Read More

  4. SeaWorld announces new 'Seven Seas Food Festival' with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Styx and ZZ Top Read More

  5. Who brought this diaper-wearing monkey into Epcot last weekend? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation