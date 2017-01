Eight people shot during MLK Day celebration in Miami

click to enlarge Photo by St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office via Wikimedia Commons

Eight people were shot, one critically, in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood during a celebration honoring civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.The Miami Herald reports Miami-Dade Police detained two men for questioning and recovered two guns. The shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park started hours after the annual parade and ended in a stampede that injured several.Out of the eight people who were shot, 20-year-old Jerome Battle remains in critical condition, according to the Herald Five of the victims, including four teenage girls, were in stable condition. Two girls, ages 11 and 13, were grazed and treated at the scene.Miami-Dade Police says the investigation continues to be active, according to a news release