Eight people shot during MLK Day celebration in Miami

click to enlarge
Eight people were shot, one critically, in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood during a celebration honoring civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
The Miami Herald
reports Miami-Dade Police
detained two men for questioning and recovered two guns. The shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park started hours after the annual parade and ended in a stampede that injured several.
Out of the eight people who were shot, 20-year-old Jerome Battle remains in critical condition, according to the Herald
.
Five of the victims, including four teenage girls, were in stable condition. Two girls, ages 11 and 13, were grazed and treated at the scene.
Miami-Dade Police says the investigation continues to be active, according to a news release
.