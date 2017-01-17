Eight people arrested at Sabal Pipeline protest

Prayerful water protectors were arrested on a public road for not moving fast enough upon police orders. Two brave women had locked themselves to a truck delivering new pieces of the drill that is currently pushing pipe under the Suwannee river. The rest of us watched in prayer but were forcibly removed with no explanation. 4 in particular were arrested for asking why they had to move off the public area. Please help us fundraise to bail them out. https://cash.me/$sstswc We are doing everything we can to protect our water and prevent Florida from being locked into a destructive fossil fuel system for more years to come. We have the technology now to no longer depend on non renewable resources.