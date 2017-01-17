Bloggytown

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Eight people arrested at Sabal Pipeline protest

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 1:27 PM

Protesters were arrested Monday at the Sabal Trail Pipeline site after locking themselves to construction equipment.

According to The Gainesville Sun, eight protestors near Live Oak, FL were arrested while trying to slow down the production of the Sabal Trail Pipeline, which is currently cutting through the Suwannee River State Park.

Four protestors were arrested after locking themselves to various equipment belonging to the Sabal Trail Project in an attempt to slow production of the pipeline, reports WCJB.

Along with those that were locked to equipment, four others were also taken into custody for not responding to authorities to get out of the way.
 
All eight protesters were charged with trespassing and obstruction.

Last night, January 16, a vigil was held by fellow protesters outside of the Suwannee jail who are waiting to bail out those being held inside.

The $3.2 billion pipeline project, which is operated by Duke Energy, Spectra Energy and NextEra Energy, cuts through Alabama, Georgia and Florida. 

Prayerful water protectors were arrested on a public road for not moving fast enough upon police orders. Two brave women had locked themselves to a truck delivering new pieces of the drill that is currently pushing pipe under the Suwannee river. The rest of us watched in prayer but were forcibly removed with no explanation. 4 in particular were arrested for asking why they had to move off the public area. Please help us fundraise to bail them out. https://cash.me/$sstswc We are doing everything we can to protect our water and prevent Florida from being locked into a destructive fossil fuel system for more years to come. We have the technology now to no longer depend on non renewable resources.

Posted by Sacred Water Camp on Monday, January 16, 2017

