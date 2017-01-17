Dozens of Democratic Congress members plan to skip Trump's inauguration, including Florida lawmakers

click to enlarge
Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
More than 40 Democratic House members refuse to attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration this Friday, including some Florida lawmakers.
The Washington Post
reports the number of Democrats skipping the ceremony rose after Trump criticized civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis.
Earlier, Lewis had told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press
," that he considered Trump an illegitimate president because "there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others that helped him get elected."
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami Gardens, is skipping the inauguration due to a previously scheduled wedding, according to the Post
. In a statement, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Orlando, tells WFTV 9
he also won't be attending Trump's inauguration.
"I am deeply disappointed with Trump’s attacks against civil rights hero John Lewis and will not be attending the inauguration as a result," Soto says.
WFTV 9
reports U.S. Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Val Demings, both Democrats representing Orange County, do plan to attend Friday's ceremony.