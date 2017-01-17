Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Dead turtle found hanging from street sign in Orange County
By Deanna Ferrante
on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 3:42 PM
Photo via Fabian on Flickr
In another disturbing case of animal abuse
this week, a dead turtle was found hanging from an Orange County street sign.
According to WKMG
, a local woman was driving near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Drive when she spotted the reptile.
Stacie Snipes says after she spotted the turtle with a wire through its lower jaw hanging from the sign, she started to shake and cry so much she pulled over and called the police.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.
