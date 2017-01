Dead turtle found hanging from street sign in Orange County

click image Photo via Fabian on Flickr

In another disturbing case of animal abuse this week, a dead turtle was found hanging from an Orange County street sign.According to WKMG , a local woman was driving near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Drive when she spotted the reptile.Stacie Snipes says after she spotted the turtle with a wire through its lower jaw hanging from the sign, she started to shake and cry so much she pulled over and called the police.The Orange County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.