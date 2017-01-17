The Gist

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Comedians take over Barley and Vine to roast Trump during inauguration

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 2:04 PM

On January 20, comedians from all over the country will attempt to soften the blow of 2016's election results with an appropriately named event called What A Joke.

Presented by the Orlando Indie Comedy Festival, which also starts this weekend, What a Joke will feature over a dozen comedians taking a stab at the Orange One while his inauguration streams live.

The party starts at noon at Barley and Vine Biergarten, and 50% of all proceeds will be given directly to the ACLU.

More details for the event are here. Tickets are available at orlandoindiecomedy.com.

