Comedians take over Barley and Vine to roast Trump during inauguration

On January 20,comedians from all over the country will attempt to soften the blow of 2016's election results with an appropriately named event called What A Joke Presented by the Orlando Indie Comedy Festival, which also starts this weekend, What a Joke will feature over a dozen comedians taking a stab at the Orange One while his inauguration streams live.The party starts at noon at Barley and Vine Biergarten, and 50% of all proceeds will be given directly to the ACLU.More details for the event are here . Tickets are available at orlandoindiecomedy.com