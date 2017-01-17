A few of the dishes you can expect at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts

click to enlarge
Theme parks are typically less congested from January to March, so it's no surprise then that Disney's brass chose to launch their newest festival this month.
In addition to showcasing the visual and performing arts, the inaugural Epcot International Festival of the Arts
has plenty to offer by way of the culinary arts as well. "Food Studios" hawking artistic (sometimes postmodern) renditions of everything from the classic Reuben to chai, have been set up throughout the Epcot World Showcase.
Here's a sample of the painterly dishes you can expect to savor at the festival, which runs Fridays through Mondays until February 20.
Deconstructed Reuben, shredded corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, pickled red cabbage, rye curl
Twinings apple chai tea shake, cream bourbon, waffle crisp, candied bacon
Croissant doughnut, whipped herbed cream cheese, sea salt
Croissant doughnut, spicy tuna, sriracha mayonnaise, sesame seeds
Triple chocolate mousse, chocolate crunch, dark chocolate sauce, gold leaf
Deconstructed purple sweet potato pie, salted caramel, bourbon-soaked cake, marshmallow whipped cream
Sous vide venison, butternut squash purée, pomegranate reduction, pickled turnip, juniper berry powder
Seared red snapper, braised ratatouille, lemon-thyme beurre blanc
Pan-seared scallop, chorizo, roasted red pepper coulis, parmesan crisp
Charcuterie palette, artisan cured meats, Nueske’s applewood-smoked duck breast, cheese
Roy Lichtenstein-inspired "Popping Bubbles" cocktail, Fairy Tale cuvée, cranberry burst boba pearls