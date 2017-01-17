Tip Jar

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

A few of the dishes you can expect at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 7:19 AM

click to enlarge 1.jpg
Theme parks are typically less congested from January to March, so it's no surprise then that Disney's brass chose to launch their newest festival this month.

In addition to showcasing the visual and performing arts, the inaugural Epcot International Festival of the Arts has plenty to offer by way of the culinary arts as well. "Food Studios" hawking artistic (sometimes postmodern) renditions of everything from the classic Reuben to chai, have been set up throughout the Epcot World Showcase.

Here's a sample of the painterly dishes you can expect to savor at the festival, which runs Fridays through Mondays until February 20.

click to enlarge Deconstructed Reuben, shredded corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, pickled red cabbage, rye curl
  • Deconstructed Reuben, shredded corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, pickled red cabbage, rye curl
click to enlarge Twinings apple chai tea shake, cream bourbon, waffle crisp, candied bacon
  • Twinings apple chai tea shake, cream bourbon, waffle crisp, candied bacon
click to enlarge Croissant doughnut, whipped herbed cream cheese, sea salt
  • Croissant doughnut, whipped herbed cream cheese, sea salt
click to enlarge Croissant doughnut, spicy tuna, sriracha mayonnaise, sesame seeds
  • Croissant doughnut, spicy tuna, sriracha mayonnaise, sesame seeds
click to enlarge Triple chocolate mousse, chocolate crunch, dark chocolate sauce, gold leaf
  • Triple chocolate mousse, chocolate crunch, dark chocolate sauce, gold leaf
click to enlarge Deconstructed purple sweet potato pie, salted caramel, bourbon-soaked cake, marshmallow whipped cream
  • Deconstructed purple sweet potato pie, salted caramel, bourbon-soaked cake, marshmallow whipped cream
click to enlarge Sous vide venison, butternut squash purée, pomegranate reduction, pickled turnip, juniper berry powder
  • Sous vide venison, butternut squash purée, pomegranate reduction, pickled turnip, juniper berry powder
click to enlarge Seared red snapper, braised ratatouille, lemon-thyme beurre blanc
  • Seared red snapper, braised ratatouille, lemon-thyme beurre blanc
click to enlarge Pan-seared scallop, chorizo, roasted red pepper coulis, parmesan crisp
  • Pan-seared scallop, chorizo, roasted red pepper coulis, parmesan crisp
click to enlarge Charcuterie palette, artisan cured meats, Nueske’s applewood-smoked duck breast, cheese
  • Charcuterie palette, artisan cured meats, Nueske’s applewood-smoked duck breast, cheese
click to enlarge Roy Lichtenstein-inspired "Popping Bubbles" cocktail, Fairy Tale cuvée, cranberry burst boba pearls
  • Roy Lichtenstein-inspired "Popping Bubbles" cocktail, Fairy Tale cuvée, cranberry burst boba pearls



