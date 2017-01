Vocal effects wizard Michael Winslow will collaborate with Orlando talent

click image Photo via Michael Winslow/Facebook

Michael Winslow and Reggie Watts

So perhaps you saw actor, comedian and "man of 10,000 voices" Michael Winslow Police Academy, Spaceballs) jump onstage with Dweezil Zappa at the Plaza Live last night and lend his vocal talents a song or two. No? No worries, you're going to have plenty of opportunities to see the former "Motormouth Jones" do his thing musically in Orlando this year.The vocal effects wizard - and part-time Orlando resident - is also a keen beatboxer and a big music fan; indeed he's about to collaborate with two credible locals on the beats/electro front.First up, Winslow is collaborating with top-level local MC Niko Is and producer Joey Creates on a recording project that's set to be released this March.Winslow is also working with the enigmatic Illuminated Paths group on a cassette of solo work that will also be released in March too.If it seems surreal on the first read, we're with you, but Niko Is and Illuminated Paths have enough creative clout that we're excited to hear the results.