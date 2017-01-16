Vocal effects wizard Michael Winslow will collaborate with Orlando talent

So perhaps you saw actor, comedian and "man of 10,000 voices" Michael Winslow (Police Academy, Spaceballs) jump onstage with Dweezil Zappa at the Plaza Live last night and lend his vocal talents a song or two. No? No worries, you're going to have plenty of opportunities to see the former "Motormouth Jones" do his thing musically in Orlando this year.
The vocal effects wizard - and part-time Orlando resident - is also a keen beatboxer and a big music fan; indeed he's about to collaborate with two credible locals on the beats/electro front.