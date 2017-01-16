Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will soon shutdown

click to enlarge Photo via Ringling Bros./Facebook

The decision to end the circus tours was made as a result of high costs coupled with a decline in ticket sales, making the circus an unsustainable business for the company. Following the transition of the elephants off the circus, the company saw a decline in ticket sales greater than could have been anticipated.

According to the AP

, the remaining animals, including lions, tigers, donkeys and llamas will go to suitable homes.