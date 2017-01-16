Bloggytown

Monday, January 16, 2017

Massive pod of whales currently stranded off the coast of Florida

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NATIONAL OCEANIC ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION/TWITTER
  • Photo via National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration/Twitter
Earlier this morning, 95 false killer whales found themselves in a potentially life ending situation off the coast of Hog Key, near Key West, Florida.

The stranded whales, which fall into the dolphin family, have garnered a response from agencies like the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Chicago Zoological Society.

According to the NOAA, the death toll is at a staggering 81 with only one whale currently being declared alive at this point, and 13 unaccounted for.

NOAA also says that this is the largest beaching of false killer whales in the history of the state.

The National Park Service has requested that those in the surrounding area limit their fly-overs and general boat traffic through the area where this heart wrenching occurrence has come to fruition as 13 whales are still being searched for by authorities.

Follow the NOAA Twitter account for the most up-to-date info on this story.

Tags: , , , ,

